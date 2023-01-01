Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi 13T Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi 13T Pro
  • Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1220 x 2712
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 206 grams (7.27 oz)

Review

Display
92
Camera
81
Performance
80
Gaming
79
Battery
94*
Connectivity
87
NanoReview Score
84*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 13T Pro

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 446 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.5%

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi 13T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
Max clock 3350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11
GPU shading units 2112
GPU clock 995 MHz
FLOPS ~4202.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1294
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
3933
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
1399830
CPU 361263
GPU 464304
Memory 297925
UX 269989
Total score 1399830
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 13T Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.88", Omnivision OV50D40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.4
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/66/B38/39/40/41/42/48
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2023
Release date September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 13T Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (6 votes)

