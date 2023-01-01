Xiaomi 13T Pro Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1220 x 2712

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 446 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%

Performance All specs and test Xiaomi 13T Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus Max clock 3350 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715

Benchmarks Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 1294 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 3933 AnTuTu Benchmark 10 1399830 CPU 361263 GPU 464304 Memory 297925 UX 269989 Total score 1399830 AnTuTu Benchmark 10 Android Phone Scores - 30th place

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MIUI 14

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 120 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the 13T Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.61 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.88", Omnivision OV50D40 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.06"

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.4 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/66/B38/39/40/41/42/48 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2023 Release date September 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 120 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 13T Pro may differ by country or region