Xiaomi Mi 10 Display 82 Performance 90 Battery 92 Camera 79 NanoReview score 83 Category Flagship Announced February 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 875 USD

82 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 386 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.8% PWM 362 Hz Response time 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 846 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

65 Design and build Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.8%

90 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 875 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3240 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 558564 AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking - 29th place

67 Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM MIUI 12 OS size 19 GB

92 Battery Specifications Capacity 4780 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:24 hr Watching videos (Player) 21:29 hr Talk (3G) 26:53 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 26th place

79 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 10 Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 22 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 82.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 875 USD SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

