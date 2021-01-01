Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Display 76 Performance 59 Battery 82 Camera 69 NanoReview score 70 Category Mid-range Announced March 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 375 USD

76 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99% PWM 241 Hz Response time 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 610 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

59 Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%

59 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2644 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6209 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 613 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1923 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 320044 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating - 135th place

67 Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 12 OS size 21 GB

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4160 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:56 hr Watching videos (Player) 21:35 hr Talk (3G) 26:34 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking - 33rd place

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 10 Lite Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support Yes

65 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 80.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 375 USD SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

