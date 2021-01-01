Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99%
PWM 241 Hz
Response time 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%
Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2644
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6209
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
320044
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 21 GB
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:35 hr
Talk (3G)
26:34 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 10 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
5G support Yes
Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 10 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (294 votes)

