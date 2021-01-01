Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
Display
76
Performance
59
Battery
82
Camera
69
NanoReview score
70
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99%
|PWM
|241 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2644
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6209
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
320044
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating - 135th place
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|21 GB
|Capacity
|4160 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:35 hr
Talk (3G)
26:34 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking - 33rd place
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
|5G support
|Yes
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.8 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.793 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 10 Lite may differ by country or region