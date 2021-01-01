Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Display
82
Performance
93
Battery
86
Camera
83
NanoReview score
83
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
82
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|386 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|PWM
|373 Hz
|Response time
|2.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
845 nits
65
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.8%
93
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
881
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3307
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
574090
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|30 GB
86
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:44 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:44 hr
Talk (3G)
26:19 hr
83
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
134
Video quality
104
Generic camera score
124
82
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G support
|Yes
74
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.8 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.69 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
