Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Display
82
Performance
93
Battery
86
Camera
83
NanoReview score
83
Category Flagship
Announced February 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
82

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 386 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6%
PWM 373 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
845 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
65

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.8%
93

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
881
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3307
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
574090
59

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 30 GB
86

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 50 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:44 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:44 hr
Talk (3G)
26:19 hr
83

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 10 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
134
Video quality
104
Generic camera score
124
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 22
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 10 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (180 votes)

