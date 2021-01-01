Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Display 82 Performance 93 Battery 86 Camera 83 NanoReview score 83 Category Flagship Announced February 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 875 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

82 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 386 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.6% PWM 373 Hz Response time 2.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 845 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

65 Design and build Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.8%

93 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 881 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3307 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 574090 AnTuTu 8 Ranking List - 26th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM MIUI 12 OS size 30 GB

86 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 50 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:44 hr Watching videos (Player) 17:44 hr Talk (3G) 26:19 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life - 80th place

83 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 10 Pro Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 117° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 134 Video quality 104 Generic camera score 124

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 22 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 875 USD SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

