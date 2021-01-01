Xiaomi Mi 10T Display 81 Performance 93 Battery 92 Camera 71 NanoReview score 82 Category Flagship Announced September 2020 Release date December 2020 Launch price ~ 562 USD

81 Display Type LTPS LCD Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% Display features - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97.4% PWM 2381 Hz Response time 39.8 ms Contrast 1279:1 Max. Brightness 610 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

64 Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%

93 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 10T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4229 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 13218 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 912 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3278 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 577226 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 - 25th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM MIUI 12 OS size 19.8 GB

92 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 10T Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 97 Video quality 95 Generic camera score 98

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 22 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32/B38/40/41/B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32 5G support Yes

78 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 90.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2020 Release date December 2020 Launch price ~ 562 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 10T may differ by country or region