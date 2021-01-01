Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi 10T: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Display
81
Performance
93
Battery
92
Camera
71
NanoReview score
82
Category Flagship
Announced September 2020
Release date December 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 10T
81

Display

Type LTPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4%
PWM 2381 Hz
Response time 39.8 ms
Contrast 1279:1
Max. Brightness
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
64

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.2%
93

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 10T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4229
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
13218
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
577226
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 19.8 GB
92

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 10T
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
97
Video quality
95
Generic camera score
98
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 22
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32/B38/40/41/B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32
5G support Yes
78

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
90.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2020
Release date December 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 10T may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (73 votes)

