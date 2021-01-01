Xiaomi Mi 10T
Display
81
Performance
93
Battery
92
Camera
71
NanoReview score
82
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|Release date
|December 2020
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
81
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.4%
|PWM
|2381 Hz
|Response time
|39.8 ms
|Contrast
|1279:1
Max. Brightness
610 nits
64
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|216 gramm (7.62 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.2%
93
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4229
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
13218
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
577226
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|19.8 GB
92
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
71
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
97
Video quality
95
Generic camera score
98
88
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|2G network
|GSM B2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32/B38/40/41/B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32
|5G support
|Yes
78
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
90.5 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|Release date
|December 2020
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
