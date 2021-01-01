Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Display 81 Performance 94 Battery 90 Camera 79 NanoReview score 84 Category Flagship Announced September 2020 Release date December 2020 Launch price ~ 625 USD

81 Display Type LTPS LCD Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% Display features - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97.9% PWM 2358 Hz Response time 42.2 ms Contrast 1252:1 Max. Brightness 618 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

64 Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%

94 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4207 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 13341 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 914 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3338 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 578778 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results - 23rd place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM MIUI 12 OS size 19.5 GB

90 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:58 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 18:40 hr Watching videos (Player) 17:05 hr Talk (3G) 31:55 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 18th place

79 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 10T Pro Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 121 Video quality 110 Generic camera score 118

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 22 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32/B38/40/41/B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32 5G support Yes

78 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 90.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2020 Release date December 2020 Launch price ~ 625 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

