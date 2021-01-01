Xiaomi Mi 9 Display 71 Performance 78 Battery 76 Camera 73 NanoReview score 73 Category Flagship Announced February 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 487 USD

71 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.39 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 95.4% PWM 245 Hz Response time 4.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 610 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

61 Design and build Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%

78 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 585 MHz FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3540 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 11069 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 614 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2350 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 388165 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 426884 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 - 82nd place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12.0.1 OS size 13.5 GB

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh Charge power 27 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:09 hr Watching videos (Player) 19:02 hr Talk (3G) 23:32 hr

73 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 9 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 117° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 54 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 18 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 112 Video quality 99 Generic camera score 107

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 87 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 487 USD SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 9 may differ by country or region