Xiaomi Mi 9
Display
71
Performance
78
Battery
76
Camera
73
NanoReview score
73
Category Flagship
Announced February 2019
Release date April 2019
Launch price ~ 487 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 9
71

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4%
PWM 245 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
61

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.2%
78

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3540
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11069
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2350
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
388165
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
426884
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.0.1
OS size 13.5 GB
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh
Charge power 27 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:02 hr
Talk (3G)
23:32 hr
73

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 9
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
112
Video quality
99
Generic camera score
107
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
62

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2019
Release date April 2019
Launch price ~ 487 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 9 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (157 votes)

