Xiaomi Mi 9
Display
71
Performance
78
Battery
76
Camera
73
NanoReview score
73
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 487 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 9
71
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|95.4%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|Response time
|4.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
61
Design and build
|Height
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.2%
78
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3540
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11069
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2350
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
388165
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
426884
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 - 82nd place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.0.1
|OS size
|13.5 GB
76
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:02 hr
Talk (3G)
23:32 hr
73
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
Video quality
99
Generic camera score
107
79
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
62
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 487 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.389 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 9 may differ by country or region