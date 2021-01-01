Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Display
73
Performance
46
Battery
79
Camera
68
NanoReview score
66
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 262 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
73
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.8%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|95.8%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
618 nits
62
Design and build
|Height
|156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.8%
46
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1827
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5853
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1391
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
178189
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
209253
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking - 221st place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|13 GB
79
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:10 hr
Talk (3G)
39:10 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 41st place
68
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL Plus CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300)
|5G support
|No
68
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86.8 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 262 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.42 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 9 Lite may differ by country or region