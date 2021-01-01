Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 262 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8%
PWM 240 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
618 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.8%
Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1827
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5853
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1391
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
178189
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
209253
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 13 GB
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:10 hr
Talk (3G)
39:10 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 9 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300)
5G support No
Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86.8 dB

Other

SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 9 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (219 votes)

