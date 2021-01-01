Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite Display 73 Performance 46 Battery 79 Camera 68 NanoReview score 66 Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 262 USD

73 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.39 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 95.8% PWM 240 Hz Response time 3.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 618 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

62 Design and build Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.8%

46 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 616 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1827 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5853 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 385 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1391 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 178189 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 209253 AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking - 221st place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12 OS size 13 GB

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4030 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:55 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:25 hr Watching videos (Player) 17:10 hr Talk (3G) 39:10 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 41st place

68 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 9 Lite Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300) 5G support No

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 86.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 262 USD SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 9 Lite may differ by country or region