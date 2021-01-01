Xiaomi Mi 9T Display 72 Performance 54 Battery 78 Camera 68 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced May 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 275 USD

72 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.39 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.1% PWM 245 Hz Response time 3.6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 636 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

61 Design and build Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.1%

54 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 9T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2571 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6969 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 536 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1613 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 213433 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 249113 AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List - 199th place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12 OS size 11.3 GB

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:53 hr Watching videos (Player) 17:19 hr Talk (3G) 33:20 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking - 81st place

68 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 9T Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 124° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 53 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 18 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

69 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 89 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 275 USD SAR (head) 1.34 W/kg SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

