Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
Display
74
Performance
81
Battery
81
Camera
72
NanoReview score
75
Category Flagship
Announced May 2019
Release date June 2019
Launch price ~ 387 USD

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
74

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 142.2%
PWM 223 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
61

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.1%
81

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3535
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11093
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
634
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2609
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
388933
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
436032
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 19 GB
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 27 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:33 hr
Talk (3G)
33:23 hr
72

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 9T Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
108
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
102
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
68

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87.2 dB

Other

SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 9T Pro may differ by country or region

