Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro Display 74 Performance 81 Battery 81 Camera 72 NanoReview score 75 Category Flagship Announced May 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 387 USD

74 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.39 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 142.2% PWM 223 Hz Response time 6.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 635 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

61 Design and build Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.1%

81 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 585 MHz FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3535 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 11093 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 634 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2609 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 388933 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 436032 AnTuTu Smartphone Scores - 77th place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12 OS size 19 GB

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 27 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:33 hr Watching videos (Player) 20:33 hr Talk (3G) 33:23 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 32nd place

72 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 9T Pro Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 124° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 53 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 18 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 108 Video quality 89 Generic camera score 102

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 87.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 387 USD SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

