Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Display
75
Performance
54
Battery
89
Camera
69
NanoReview score
69
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
75

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM 176 Hz
Response time 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
591 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
64

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.8%
54

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 825 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2538
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6677
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
536
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1692
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
210353
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
253952
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 19.4 GB
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:44 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:19 hr
Talk (3G)
36:31 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi Note 10 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM:2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA: B1 / B2 / B4 / B5 / B6 / B8 / B19
4G network LTE FDD: B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B18 / B19 / B20 / B26 / B28 / LTE TDD: 38/40/41 (2535–2655 МГц)
5G support No
66

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 1.01 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Note 10 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (379 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite or Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite or Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max or Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
7. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite or Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish