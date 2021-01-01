Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Display 75 Performance 54 Battery 89 Camera 69 NanoReview score 69 Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 412 USD

75 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.47 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 176 Hz Response time 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 591 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

64 Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.8%

54 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 825 MHz FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2538 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6677 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 536 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1692 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 210353 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 253952 AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores - 194th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM MIUI 12 OS size 19.4 GB

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 5260 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:44 hr Watching videos (Player) 21:19 hr Talk (3G) 36:31 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking - 25th place

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi Note 10 Lite Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM:2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA: B1 / B2 / B4 / B5 / B6 / B8 / B19 4G network LTE FDD: B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B18 / B19 / B20 / B26 / B28 / LTE TDD: 38/40/41 (2535–2655 МГц) 5G support No

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 412 USD SAR (head) 1.01 W/kg SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Note 10 Lite may differ by country or region