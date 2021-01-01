Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Display
75
Performance
54
Battery
89
Camera
69
NanoReview score
69
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|Release date
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
75
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.47 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|100%
|PWM
|176 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
591 nits
64
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.8%
54
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2538
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6677
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
536
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1692
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
210353
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
253952
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores - 194th place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|19.4 GB
89
Battery
|Capacity
|5260 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:44 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:19 hr
Talk (3G)
36:31 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking - 25th place
69
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM:2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA: B1 / B2 / B4 / B5 / B6 / B8 / B19
|4G network
|LTE FDD: B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B18 / B19 / B20 / B26 / B28 / LTE TDD: 38/40/41 (2535–2655 МГц)
|5G support
|No
66
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|1.01 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi Note 10 Lite may differ by country or region