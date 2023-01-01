Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

  • Screen: 8.03" AMOLED - 1916 x 2160
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2
  • Camera: 4 (50 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
  • Battery: 4800 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 259 grams (9.14 oz)

Review

Display
84
Camera
88
Performance
100
Gaming
n/a
Battery
92*
Connectivity
92
NanoReview Score
88*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 8.03 inches
Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels
PPI 360 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 2600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 143.3 mm (5.64 inches)
Thickness 5.3 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 259 g (9.14 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.4%

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2
Max clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI Fold 14

Battery

Capacity 4800 mAh
Max charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 40 min)

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mix Fold 3
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Focal length 27 mm
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2023
Release date August 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mix Fold 3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (3 votes)

Promotion
