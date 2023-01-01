Xiaomi Mix Fold 3
- Screen: 8.03" AMOLED - 1916 x 2160
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2
- Camera: 4 (50 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
- Battery: 4800 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 259 grams (9.14 oz)
Review
Display
84
Camera
88
Performance
100
Gaming
n/a
Battery
92*
Connectivity
92
NanoReview Score
88*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|8.03 inches
|Resolution
|1916 x 2160 pixels
|PPI
|360 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|2600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|143.3 mm (5.64 inches)
|Thickness
|5.3 mm (0.21 inches)
|Weight
|259 g (9.14 oz)
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.4%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI Fold 14
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 40 min)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2023
|Release date
|August 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mix Fold 3 may differ by country or region