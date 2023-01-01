Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Screen: 8.03" AMOLED - 1916 x 2160

Review Display 84 Camera 88 Performance 100 Gaming n/a Battery 92 * Connectivity 92 NanoReview Score 88 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

Display Type AMOLED Size 8.03 inches Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels PPI 360 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 2600 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) Width 143.3 mm (5.64 inches) Thickness 5.3 mm (0.21 inches) Weight 259 g (9.14 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Screen-to-body ratio 89.4%

Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Max clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 740 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MIUI Fold 14

Battery Capacity 4800 mAh Max charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Fast charging Yes (100% in 40 min)

Camera Specs and camera test of the Mix Fold 3 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 5x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Focal length 27 mm Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2023 Release date August 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 67 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mix Fold 3 may differ by country or region