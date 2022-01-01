Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco C40: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Poco C40

Xiaomi Poco C40
Display
61
Performance
21
Battery
90
Camera
49
NanoReview score
56
Category Budget
Announced July 2022
Release date July 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco C40
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels
PPI 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82%
64

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82%
21

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco C40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset JLQ JR510
Max. clock 2000 MHz
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
748
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
131851
CPU 36431
GPU 22163
Memory 37186
UX 36684
Total score 131851
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 for POCO
90

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
49

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco C40
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
69

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 2, 3, 5, 8
3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 4, 5, 8
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
5G support No
61

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

Category Budget
Announced July 2022
Release date July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco C40 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

