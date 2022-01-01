Xiaomi Poco C40 Display 61 Performance 21 Battery 90 Camera 49 NanoReview score 56 Category Budget Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels PPI 268 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 82%

64 Design and build Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9.18 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82%

21 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco C40 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset JLQ JR510 Max. clock 2000 MHz Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 155 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 748 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 131851 CPU 36431 GPU 22163 Memory 37186 UX 36684 Total score 131851

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 for POCO

90 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

49 Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco C40 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

69 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 2, 3, 5, 8 3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 5G support No

61 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes

Other Category Budget Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco C40 may differ by country or region