Xiaomi Poco C40
Display
61
Performance
21
Battery
90
Camera
49
NanoReview score
56
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco C40
61
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|PPI
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
64
Design and build
|Height
|169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
|Width
|76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82%
21
Performance
|Chipset
|JLQ JR510
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
748
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
131851
|CPU
|36431
|GPU
|22163
|Memory
|37186
|UX
|36684
|Total score
|131851
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13 for POCO
90
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
49
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
69
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 2, 3, 5, 8
|3G network
|WCDMA 1, 2, 4, 5, 8
|4G network
|LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|5G support
|No
61
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco C40 may differ by country or region