Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
Display
79
Performance
93
Battery
91
Camera
76
NanoReview score
84
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
79
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|PWM
|177 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
846 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
78
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|219 gramm (7.72 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.2%
93
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4199
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
13245
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3297
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
537340
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking - 32nd place
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|21 GB
91
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
25:16 hr
Talk (3G)
36:26 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 8th place
76
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|2G network
|GSM: B2/B3/B5/B8
|3G network
|WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28
|5G support
|Yes
66
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.1 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2020
|Release date
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.03 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco F2 Pro may differ by country or region