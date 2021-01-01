Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro Display 79 Performance 93 Battery 91 Camera 76 NanoReview score 84 Category Flagship Announced May 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 625 USD

79 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM 177 Hz Response time 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 846 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

78 Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.2%

93 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4199 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 13245 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 912 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3297 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 537340 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking - 32nd place

67 Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM MIUI 12 OS size 21 GB

91 Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 16:45 hr Watching videos (Player) 25:16 hr Talk (3G) 36:26 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 8th place

76 Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco F2 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.89

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 2G network GSM: B2/B3/B5/B8 3G network WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28 5G support Yes

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 625 USD SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco F2 Pro may differ by country or region