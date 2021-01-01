Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
Display
79
Performance
93
Battery
91
Camera
76
NanoReview score
84
Category Flagship
Announced May 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
79

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
PWM 177 Hz
Response time 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
846 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
78

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.2%
93

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4199
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
13245
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3297
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
537340
67

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 21 GB
91

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
25:16 hr
Talk (3G)
36:26 hr
76

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco F2 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM: B2/B3/B5/B8
3G network WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28
5G support Yes
66

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco F2 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (149 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Huawei Honor 20 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
4. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and OnePlus 7T
5. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Oppo Realme X2 Pro
6. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Note 10
7. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
8. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
9. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Xiaomi Poco X2
10. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
11. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10
12. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
13. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
14. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Huawei Honor 30
15. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and OnePlus 8
16. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
17. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
18. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Xiaomi Black Shark 3

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish