Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco F4 GT: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Poco F4 GT

Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
Display
88
Performance
92
Battery
69
Camera
69
NanoReview score
79
Category Flagship
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
88

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
754 nits
76

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.2%
92

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco F4 GT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3608
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
949241
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
69

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:17 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:52 hr
Watching video 10:45 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr
Standby 68 hr
General battery life
23:54 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco F4 GT
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 2 / 3 / 5 / 8
3G network WCDMA 1 / 2 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 8 / 19
4G network LTE 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 12 / 17 / 18 / 19 / 20 / 26 / 28 / 38 / 40 / 41
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco F4 GT may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (19 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Xiaomi Poco F3
2. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
4. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
5. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
6. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming
7. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish