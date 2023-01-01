Xiaomi Poco F5 Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Camera: 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 181 grams (6.38 oz)

Review Display 86 Camera 70 Performance 75 Gaming 81 Battery 81 Connectivity 82 NanoReview Score 76

Pros and cons Яркий AMOLED-дисплей, который по традиции имеет повышенную частоту обновления

Яркий AMOLED-дисплей, который по традиции имеет повышенную частоту обновления Камера оснащена оптическим стабилизатором и сверхширокоугольной съемкой

Камера оснащена оптическим стабилизатором и сверхширокоугольной съемкой Емкая батарея способна подзарядиться наполовину за 15 минут

Емкая батарея способна подзарядиться наполовину за 15 минут Достойные стереодинамики с достаточно хорошим уровнем максимальной громкости

Достойные стереодинамики с достаточно хорошим уровнем максимальной громкости Влагозащищен по стандарту IP53 Ночной режим съемки не соответствует цене смартфона

Ночной режим съемки не соответствует цене смартфона Передняя камера не радует качество снимков

Передняя камера не радует качество снимков Корпус из поликарбоната хоть и практичный, но не дарит такие же приятные ощущения, как стекло

Корпус из поликарбоната хоть и практичный, но не дарит такие же приятные ощущения, как стекло Нет поддержки карт памяти microSD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco F5

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) 962 nits

Design and build Height 161.11 mm (6.34 inches) Width 74.95 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 88.9%

Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco F5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Max clock 2910 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2 Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 725 GPU clock 580 MHz FLOPS ~1781 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1215 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3931 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 943762 CPU 249409 GPU 354940 Memory 176027 UX 165113 Total score 943762 AnTuTu 9 Results - 83rd place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MIUI 14

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:47 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:11 hr Watching video 16:29 hr Gaming 05:24 hr Standby 102 hr General battery life 34:14 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life - 145th place

Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco F5 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/66 (NarrowBand) B38/40/41 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2023 Release date May 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 67 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco F5 may differ by country or region