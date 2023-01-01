Xiaomi Poco F5
- Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
- Camera: 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 181 grams (6.38 oz)
Review
Display
86
Camera
70
Performance
75
Gaming
81
Battery
81
Connectivity
82
NanoReview Score
76
Pros and cons
- Яркий AMOLED-дисплей, который по традиции имеет повышенную частоту обновления
- Камера оснащена оптическим стабилизатором и сверхширокоугольной съемкой
- Емкая батарея способна подзарядиться наполовину за 15 минут
- Достойные стереодинамики с достаточно хорошим уровнем максимальной громкости
- Влагозащищен по стандарту IP53
- Ночной режим съемки не соответствует цене смартфона
- Передняя камера не радует качество снимков
- Корпус из поликарбоната хоть и практичный, но не дарит такие же приятные ощущения, как стекло
- Нет поддержки карт памяти microSD
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
962 nits
Design and build
|Height
|161.11 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|74.95 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
88.9%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
|Max clock
|2910 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 725
|GPU clock
|580 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1781 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1215
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3931
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
943762
|CPU
|249409
|GPU
|354940
|Memory
|176027
|UX
|165113
|Total score
|943762
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (83% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:47 hr
|Web browsing
|12:11 hr
|Watching video
|16:29 hr
|Gaming
|05:24 hr
|Standby
|102 hr
General battery life
34:14 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/66 (NarrowBand) B38/40/41
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco F5 may differ by country or region