Xiaomi Poco F5

  • Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • Camera: 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 181 grams (6.38 oz)

Review

Display
86
Camera
70
Performance
75
Gaming
81
Battery
81
Connectivity
82
NanoReview Score
76

Pros and cons

  • Яркий AMOLED-дисплей, который по традиции имеет повышенную частоту обновления
  • Камера оснащена оптическим стабилизатором и сверхширокоугольной съемкой
  • Емкая батарея способна подзарядиться наполовину за 15 минут
  • Достойные стереодинамики с достаточно хорошим уровнем максимальной громкости
  • Влагозащищен по стандарту IP53
  • Ночной режим съемки не соответствует цене смартфона
  • Передняя камера не радует качество снимков
  • Корпус из поликарбоната хоть и практичный, но не дарит такие же приятные ощущения, как стекло
  • Нет поддержки карт памяти microSD

Full specifications

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
962 nits

Design and build

Height 161.11 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 74.95 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
88.9%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Max clock 2910 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 725
GPU clock 580 MHz
FLOPS ~1781 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1215
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3931
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
943762
CPU 249409
GPU 354940
Memory 176027
UX 165113
Total score 943762
AnTuTu 9 Results - 83rd place
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:11 hr
Watching video 16:29 hr
Gaming 05:24 hr
Standby 102 hr
General battery life
34:14 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/66 (NarrowBand) B38/40/41
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2023
Release date May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco F5 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (55 votes)

