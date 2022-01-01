Xiaomi Poco M5s
Display
72
Performance
44
Battery
78
Camera
68
NanoReview score
67
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco M5s
72
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
62
Design and build
|Height
|160.46 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.5%
44
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1787
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
353490
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
78
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (64% in 30 min)
68
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.97"
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
77
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM 2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz)
|5G support
|No
90
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco M5s may differ by country or region