Xiaomi Poco M5s Display 72 Performance 44 Battery 78 Camera 68 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco M5s

72 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Max rated brightness 700 nits Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5%

62 Design and build Height 160.46 mm (6.32 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.5%

44 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco M5s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 Max. clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 500 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1787 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 353490

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min)

68 Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco M5s Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.97"

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz) 5G support No

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco M5s may differ by country or region