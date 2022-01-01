Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco M5s: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Poco M5s

Xiaomi Poco M5s
Display
72
Performance
44
Battery
78
Camera
68
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco M5s
72

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5%
62

Design and build

Height 160.46 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.5%
44

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco M5s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1787
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
353490
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min)
68

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco M5s
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.97"
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz)
5G support No
90

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco M5s may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (8 votes)

