Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
- Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Camera: 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 12
- Weight: 181 grams (6.38 oz)
Review
Display
89
Performance
54
Battery
81
Camera
60
Connectivity
86
NanoReview score
70
89
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|900 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
904 nits
64
Design and build
|Height
|162.91 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76.03 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.8%
54
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2930
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
531811
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 14
81
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:49 hr
|Web browsing
|12:13 hr
|Watching video
|15:49 hr
|Gaming
|05:50 hr
|Standby
|111 hr
General battery life
34:54 hr
60
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
86
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/66(60MHz)/38/40/41
|5G support
|Yes
93
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco X5 Pro may differ by country or region