Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
  • Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Camera: 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 12
  • Weight: 181 grams (6.38 oz)

Review

Display
89
Performance
54
Battery
81
Camera
60
Connectivity
86
NanoReview score
70

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
89

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
904 nits
64

Design and build

Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.8%
54

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2930
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
531811
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No
61

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 14
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:13 hr
Watching video 15:49 hr
Gaming 05:50 hr
Standby 111 hr
General battery life
34:54 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco X5 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/66(60MHz)/38/40/41
5G support Yes
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2023
Release date February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco X5 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.3 of 5 points (8 votes)

Competitors

1. Redmi Note 10 Pro or Poco X5 Pro
2. Poco F3 or Poco X5 Pro
3. Poco X3 Pro or Poco X5 Pro
4. Xiaomi 11T or Poco X5 Pro
5. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) or Poco X5 Pro
6. Poco X4 Pro 5G or Poco X5 Pro
7. Poco F4 or Poco X5 Pro
8. Poco X4 GT or Poco X5 Pro
9. Redmi Note 12 Pro or Poco X5 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish