Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Camera: 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 12

Android 12 Weight: 181 grams (6.38 oz)

Review Display 89 Performance 54 Battery 81 Camera 60 Connectivity 86

89 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) 904 nits

64 Design and build Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.8%

54 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No

61 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 14

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:13 hr Watching video 15:49 hr Gaming 05:50 hr Standby 111 hr General battery life 34:54 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco X5 Pro Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/66(60MHz)/38/40/41 5G support Yes

93 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2023 Release date February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

