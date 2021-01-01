Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Pocophone F1: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Pocophone F1

Xiaomi Pocophone F1
Display
61
Performance
58
Battery
73
Camera
64
NanoReview score
64
Category Flagship
Announced August 2018
Release date August 2018
Launch price ~ 264 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.18 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2246 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.13%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5%
PWM 2315 Hz
Response time 30.4 ms
Contrast 1438:1
Max. Brightness
459 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
45

Design and build

Height 155.5 mm (6.12 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.13%
58

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Pocophone F1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2570
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
9032
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1239
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
265233
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
339952
59

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 POCO
OS size 12 GB
73

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:11 hr
Talk (3G)
25:31 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pocophone F1
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
92
Video quality
90
Generic camera score
91
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 16
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
80

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2018
Release date August 2018
Launch price ~ 264 USD
SAR (head) 0.537 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pocophone F1 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (165 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Xiaomi Mi 9
2. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
3. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
4. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
5. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Samsung Galaxy A70
6. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
7. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
8. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
9. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Huawei Nova 5T
10. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10
11. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
12. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Xiaomi Poco X2
13. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Xiaomi Mi 10
14. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
15. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish