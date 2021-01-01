Xiaomi Pocophone F1
Display
61
Performance
58
Battery
73
Camera
64
NanoReview score
64
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
61
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.18 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2246 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.13%
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|Response time
|30.4 ms
|Contrast
|1438:1
Max. Brightness
459 nits
45
Design and build
|Height
|155.5 mm (6.12 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.13%
58
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2570
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
9032
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1239
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
265233
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
339952
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List - 120th place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12 POCO
|OS size
|12 GB
73
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:11 hr
Talk (3G)
25:31 hr
64
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
92
Video quality
90
Generic camera score
91
77
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
80
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|Release date
|August 2018
|Launch price
|~ 264 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.537 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.582 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pocophone F1 may differ by country or region