Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Display 61 Performance 58 Battery 73 Camera 64 NanoReview score 64 Category Flagship Announced August 2018 Release date August 2018 Launch price ~ 264 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Pocophone F1

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.18 inches Resolution 1080 x 2246 pixels Aspect ratio 18.7:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 82.13% Display tests RGB color space 99.5% PWM 2315 Hz Response time 30.4 ms Contrast 1438:1 Max. Brightness 459 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

45 Design and build Height 155.5 mm (6.12 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82.13%

58 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Pocophone F1 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Max. clock 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 630 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2570 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 9032 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1239 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 265233 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 339952 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List - 120th place

59 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12 POCO OS size 12 GB

73 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:51 hr Watching videos (Player) 12:11 hr Talk (3G) 25:31 hr

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Pocophone F1 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 20 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 18 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 92 Video quality 90 Generic camera score 91

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 16 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

80 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2018 Release date August 2018 Launch price ~ 264 USD SAR (head) 0.537 W/kg SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pocophone F1 may differ by country or region