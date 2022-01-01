Xiaomi Redmi 10A Display 54 Performance 10 Battery 70 Camera 40 NanoReview score 46 Category Budget Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 10A

54 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.1%

54 Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.1%

10 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 10A in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 132 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 470

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No

40 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi 10A Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

56 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No LTE Cat * 4 5G support No

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 10A may differ by country or region