Xiaomi Redmi 10A

Xiaomi Redmi 10A
Category Budget
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 10A
Type IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1%
Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.1%
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
132
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
470
Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5
Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
LTE Cat* 4
5G support No
Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 10A may differ by country or region

