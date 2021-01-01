Xiaomi Redmi 7 Display 56 Performance 27 Battery 66 Camera 47 NanoReview score 49 Category Budget Announced March 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 7

56 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.26 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.83% Display tests RGB color space 99.8% PWM 100 Hz Response time 25.1 ms Contrast 987:1 Max. Brightness 441 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

50 Design and build Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 86.83%

27 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1217 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3880 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 265 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1013 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 98384 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 121387

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12 OS size 8 GB

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:20 hr

47 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi 7 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 82.4 dB

Other Category Budget Announced March 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 125 USD SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 7 may differ by country or region