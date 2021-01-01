Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi 7: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7
Display
56
Performance
27
Battery
66
Camera
47
NanoReview score
49
Category Budget
Announced March 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 7
56

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.83%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8%
PWM 100 Hz
Response time 25.1 ms
Contrast 987:1
Max. Brightness
441 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
86.83%
27

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1217
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3880
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1013
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
98384
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
121387
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 8 GB
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:20 hr
47

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi 7
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
66

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.4 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced March 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 7 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (131 votes)

