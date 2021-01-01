Xiaomi Redmi 7A Display 57 Performance 22 Battery 67 Camera 42 NanoReview score 46 Category Budget Announced May 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 94 USD

57 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.45 inches Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 295 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 74.4% Display tests RGB color space 94.2% PWM 384 Hz Response time 27 ms Contrast 888:1 Max. Brightness 499 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

48 Design and build Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 74.4%

22 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 7A in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 505 GPU clock 450 MHz FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16, 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 828 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3292 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 180 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 813 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 75124 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 90533

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12 OS size 6.4 GB

67 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:35 hr

42 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi 7A Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

42 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 28 dB

Other Category Budget Announced May 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 94 USD SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

