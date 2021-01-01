Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Display
57
Performance
22
Battery
67
Camera
42
NanoReview score
46
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 94 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
57
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.4%
|RGB color space
|94.2%
|PWM
|384 Hz
|Response time
|27 ms
|Contrast
|888:1
Max. Brightness
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
48
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
74.4%
22
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
828
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3292
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
813
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
75124
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
90533
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|6.4 GB
67
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
42
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
50
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
42
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
28 dB
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 94 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.557 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.166 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 7A may differ by country or region