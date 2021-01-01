Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi 7A: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Display
57
Performance
22
Battery
67
Camera
42
NanoReview score
46
Category Budget
Announced May 2019
Release date June 2019
Launch price ~ 94 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
57

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2%
PWM 384 Hz
Response time 27 ms
Contrast 888:1
Max. Brightness
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
48

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IPX4
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
74.4%
22

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 7A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505
GPU clock 450 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
828
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3292
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
813
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
75124
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
90533
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 6.4 GB
67

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:35 hr
42

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi 7A
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
42

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
28 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 7A may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (358 votes)

