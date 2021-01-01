Xiaomi Redmi 8 Display 57 Performance 23 Battery 85 Camera 50 NanoReview score 52 Category Budget Announced October 2019 Release date October 2019 Launch price ~ 125 USD

57 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.22 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% Display tests RGB color space 95.7% PWM Not detected Response time 55.2 ms Contrast 2308:1 Max. Brightness 516 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

48 Design and build Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.8%

23 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 505 GPU clock 450 MHz FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 884 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3197 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 175 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 782 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 83732 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 118232

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) ROM MIUI 12 OS size 15 GB

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) Full charging time 3:20 hr

50 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi 8 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 113° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2190 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

56 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300) 5G support No

69 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 88.4 dB

Other Category Budget Announced October 2019 Release date October 2019 Launch price ~ 125 USD SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

