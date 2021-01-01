Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi 8: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi 8

Xiaomi Redmi 8
Display
57
Performance
23
Battery
85
Camera
50
NanoReview score
52
Category Budget
Announced October 2019
Release date October 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 8
57

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7%
PWM Not detected
Response time 55.2 ms
Contrast 2308:1
Max. Brightness
516 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
48

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.8%
23

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505
GPU clock 450 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
884
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3197
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
782
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
83732
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
118232
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 15 GB
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr
50

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi 8
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 113°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
56

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300)
5G support No
69

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
88.4 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 8 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (333 votes)

