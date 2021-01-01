Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi 9: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Display
65
Performance
39
Battery
87
Camera
56
NanoReview score
61
Category Budget
Announced June 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 9
65

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 93%
PWM 500 Hz
Response time 35 ms
Contrast 710:1
Max. Brightness
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
51

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.2%
39

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1305
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
200805
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores - 231st place
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 13 GB
87

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:36 hr
Talk (3G)
31:05 hr
56

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi 9
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network HSDPA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28
5G support No
66

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.1 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced June 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 9 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (182 votes)

Write a comment

