Xiaomi Redmi 9 Display 65 Performance 39 Battery 87 Camera 56 NanoReview score 61 Category Budget Announced June 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 150 USD

65 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% Display tests RGB color space 93% PWM 500 Hz Response time 35 ms Contrast 710:1 Max. Brightness 423 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

51 Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.2%

39 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 355 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1305 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 200805 AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores - 231st place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM MIUI 12 OS size 13 GB

87 Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Full charging time 3:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 16:49 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:36 hr Talk (3G) 31:05 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 49th place

56 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi 9 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network HSDPA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28 5G support No

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83.1 dB

Other Category Budget Announced June 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 150 USD SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

