Display 59 Performance 24 Battery 78 Camera 41 NanoReview score 51 Category Budget Announced June 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 100 USD

59 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% Display tests RGB color space 92.9% Response time 40 ms Contrast 1318:1 Max. Brightness 429 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

50 Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 81.1%

24 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 9A in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 134 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 469 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 90824

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM MIUI 12 OS size 11 GB

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:55 hr

41 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi 9A Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

58 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28 5G support No

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 75.8 dB

Other Category Budget Announced June 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 100 USD SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

