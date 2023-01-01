Xiaomi Redmi A2
- Screen: 6.52" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600
- SoC: MediaTek Helio G36
- Camera: 2 (8 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 12
- Weight: 192 grams (6.77 oz)
Review
Display
54
Performance
12
Battery
66
Camera
44
Connectivity
56
NanoReview score
46
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi A2
54
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81%
44
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
81%
12
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G36
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
683
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
119948
Memory
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 14
66
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:43 hr
44
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
56
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|5G support
|No
58
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|Sensors
|- Accelerometer
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi A2 may differ by country or region