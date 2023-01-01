Xiaomi Redmi A2 Screen: 6.52" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600

6.52" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600 SoC: MediaTek Helio G36

MediaTek Helio G36 Camera: 2 (8 MP)

2 (8 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 12

Android 12 Weight: 192 grams (6.77 oz)

54 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 400 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81%

44 Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 81%

12 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi A2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G36 Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 179 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 683 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 119948

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB

61 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 14

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:43 hr

44 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi A2 Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

56 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 5G support No

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced March 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Accelerometer

