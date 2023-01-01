Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi A2: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi A2

Xiaomi Redmi A2
  • Screen: 6.52" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G36
  • Camera: 2 (8 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 12
  • Weight: 192 grams (6.77 oz)

Review

Display
54
Performance
12
Battery
66
Camera
44
Connectivity
56
NanoReview score
46

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi A2
54

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 400 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81%
44

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
81%
12

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi A2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G36
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
683
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
119948
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB
61

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 14
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:43 hr
44

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi A2
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
56

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
5G support No
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced March 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi A2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.7 of 5 points (6 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Redmi 10A vs Redmi A2
2. Xiaomi Redmi A1 vs Redmi A2
3. Realme C33 vs Xiaomi Redmi A2
4. Realme C30s vs Xiaomi Redmi A2
5. Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Redmi A2
6. Xiaomi Poco C50 vs Redmi A2
Compare other phones (1000+)

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish