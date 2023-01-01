Xiaomi Redmi K60 Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1440 x 3200

Review Display 99 Performance 87 Battery 97 Camera 76 Connectivity 85 NanoReview score 87

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K60

99 Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 526 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

88 Design and build Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) Rear material Glass Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%

87 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K60 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1254 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4052 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1042751 CPU 246349 GPU 466575 Memory 152435 UX 167535 Total score 1042751 3DMark Wild Life Performance 9928 Stability 85% Graphics test 59 FPS Graphics score 9928 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List - 27th place Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

67 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MIUI 14

97 Battery Specifications Capacity 5500 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

76 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi K60 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Focal length: 1.12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

85 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM B3/B5/B8 3G network WCDMA B1/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19 4G network LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B8/B18/B19/B26/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41/B42 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2022 Release date January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K60 may differ by country or region