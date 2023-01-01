Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi K60: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi K60

Xiaomi Redmi K60
  • Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1440 x 3200
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Camera: 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5500 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 204 grams (7.2 oz)

Review

Display
99
Performance
87
Battery
97
Camera
76
Connectivity
85
NanoReview score
87

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K60
99

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 526 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
88

Design and build

Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz)
Rear material Glass
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.5%
87

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1254
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4052
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1042751
CPU 246349
GPU 466575
Memory 152435
UX 167535
Total score 1042751
3DMark Wild Life Performance
9928
Stability 85%
Graphics test 59 FPS
Graphics score 9928
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No
67

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI 14
97

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
76

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi K60
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Focal length: 1.12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
85

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM B3/B5/B8
3G network WCDMA B1/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19
4G network LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B8/B18/B19/B26/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41/B42
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced December 2022
Release date January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K60 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (6 votes)

