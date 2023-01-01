Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro

  • Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1440 x 3200
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Camera: 3 (54 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 205 grams (7.23 oz)

Review

Display
99
Performance
97
Battery
93
Camera
75
Connectivity
85
NanoReview score
89

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro
99

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 526 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
88

Design and build

Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz)
Rear material Glass
Colors White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.5%
97

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1464
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5045
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1312481
CPU 271745
GPU 576479
Memory 260779
UX 194638
Total score 1312481
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12726
Stability 90%
Graphics test 76 FPS
Graphics score 12726
PCMark 3.0 score 14835
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No
67

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI 14
93

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr
75

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi K60 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 54 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (54 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
85

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM B3/B5/B8
3G network WCDMA B1/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19
4G network LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B8/B18/B19/B26/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41/B42
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced December 2022
Release date January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K60 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

