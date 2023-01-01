Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro
- Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1440 x 3200
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Camera: 3 (54 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 205 grams (7.23 oz)
Review
Display
99
Performance
97
Battery
93
Camera
75
Connectivity
85
NanoReview score
89
99
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|526 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
88
Design and build
|Height
|162.78 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|75.44 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|Rear material
|Glass
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.5%
97
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 4 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1464
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5045
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1312481
|CPU
|271745
|GPU
|576479
|Memory
|260779
|UX
|194638
|Total score
|1312481
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12726
|Stability
|90%
|Graphics test
|76 FPS
|Graphics score
|12726
|PCMark 3.0 score
|14835
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Smartphone Scores - 4th place
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
93
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Full charging time
|0:20 hr
75
Camera
|Matrix
|54 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (54 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
85
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM B3/B5/B8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19
|4G network
|LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B8/B18/B19/B26/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41/B42
|5G support
|Yes
85
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|Release date
|January 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
