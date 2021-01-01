Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Display 82 Performance 62 Battery 83 Camera 68 NanoReview score 74 Category Budget Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

82 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% Max. Brightness 451 nits

72 Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.6%

62 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 810 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks AnTuTu Benchmark 8 299594

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min)

68 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 15 5G support No

77 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 10 Pro may differ by country or region