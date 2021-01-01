Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Display 86 Performance 65 Battery 86 Camera 59 NanoReview score 75 Category Mid-range Announced October 2021 Release date November 2021 Launch price ~ 221 USD

86 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 712 nits

66 Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button

65 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 950 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 752 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2267 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 504503 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking List - 152nd place

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5

86 Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Full charging time 0:44 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

93 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2021 Release date November 2021 Launch price ~ 221 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 11 Pro may differ by country or region