Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E Pro
Display
86
Performance
44
Battery
84
Camera
56
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E Pro
86

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
53

Design and build

Height 164.19 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86%
44

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
549
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1692
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
338738
CPU 93892
GPU 99745
Memory 57273
UX 90978
Total score 338738
3DMark Wild Life Performance
1204
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 13
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr
56

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 11E Pro
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM B2/ B3/ B5/ B8
3G network WCDMA B1/ B2/ B5/ B8
4G network LTE B1/ B3/ B5/ B7/ B8/B34/ B38/ B39/ B40/ B41
5G support Yes
90

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 11E Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (6 votes)

