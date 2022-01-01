Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E Pro Display 86 Performance 44 Battery 84 Camera 56 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022

86 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

53 Design and build Height 164.19 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86%

44 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 549 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1692 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 338738 CPU 93892 GPU 99745 Memory 57273 UX 90978 Total score 338738 3DMark Wild Life Performance 1204 Sources: 3DMark [3]

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 13

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:47 hr

56 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 11E Pro Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM B2/ B3/ B5/ B8 3G network WCDMA B1/ B2/ B5/ B8 4G network LTE B1/ B3/ B5/ B7/ B8/B34/ B38/ B39/ B40/ B41 5G support Yes

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 11E Pro may differ by country or region