Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
Display
84
Performance
50
Battery
78
Camera
62
NanoReview score
69
Category Mid-range
Announced January 2022
Release date February 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
84

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
993 nits
62

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
50

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
528
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1895
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 13
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:02 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 11S
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
5G support No
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced January 2022
Release date February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 11S may differ by country or region

User ratings

0 of 5 points (0 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish