* Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 700 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 201.8 g (7.12 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86%

Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 825 MHz FLOPS ~423 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 566 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1801 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 356395 CPU 97779 GPU 97160 Memory 64676 UX 95806 Total score 356395 3DMark Wild Life Performance 1118 Stability 99% Graphics test 6 FPS Graphics score 1118 PCMark 3.0 9188 Web score 7906 Video editing 6318 Photo editing 15130 Data manipulation 8881 Writing score 9284 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (79% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:48 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/66/38/40/41 5G support No

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2023 Release date April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 67 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Pro may differ by country or region