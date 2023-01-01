Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro

  • Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Camera: 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 201.8 grams (7.12 oz)

Review

Display
89
Camera
63
Performance
41
Gaming
30
Battery
85*
Connectivity
72
NanoReview Score
66*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 201.8 g (7.12 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86%

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 825 MHz
FLOPS ~423 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1801
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
356395
CPU 97779
GPU 97160
Memory 64676
UX 95806
Total score 356395
3DMark Wild Life Performance
1118
Stability 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS
Graphics score 1118
PCMark 3.0
9188
Web score 7906
Video editing 6318
Photo editing 15130
Data manipulation 8881
Writing score 9284
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (79% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 12 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/66/38/40/41
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2023
Release date April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.9 of 5 points (11 votes)

