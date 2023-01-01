Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
- Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Camera: 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 201.8 grams (7.12 oz)
Review
Display
89
Camera
63
Performance
41
Gaming
30
Battery
85*
Connectivity
72
NanoReview Score
66*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|201.8 g (7.12 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Max clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~423 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1801
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
356395
|CPU
|97779
|GPU
|97160
|Memory
|64676
|UX
|95806
|Total score
|356395
3DMark Wild Life Performance
1118
|Stability
|99%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|1118
PCMark 3.0
9188
|Web score
|7906
|Video editing
|6318
|Photo editing
|15130
|Data manipulation
|8881
|Writing score
|9284
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (79% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/66/38/40/41
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|April 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Pro may differ by country or region