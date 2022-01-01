Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Display 88 Performance 61 Battery 84 Camera 71 NanoReview score 75 Category Mid-range Announced October 2022 Release date November 2022

88 Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

76 Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 208.4 gramm (7.35 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.8%

61 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 767 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2011

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels Image resolution 16384 x 12288 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HPX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/4"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

93 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2022 Release date November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus may differ by country or region