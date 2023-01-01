Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1080 x 2400

6.67" OLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Camera: 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 181 grams (6.38 oz)

Review Display 88 Performance 76 Battery 84 Camera 70 Connectivity 86 NanoReview score 78

88 Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

75 Design and build Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88.9%

76 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Max clock 2910 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2 Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 725 GPU clock 580 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1212 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3946 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 992928 AnTuTu Android Results - 58th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

67 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MIUI 14

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:47 hr

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64M (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.3 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

