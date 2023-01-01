Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo
  • Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • Camera: 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 181 grams (6.38 oz)

Review

Display
88
Performance
76
Battery
84
Camera
70
Connectivity
86
NanoReview score
78

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo
88

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
75

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.9%
76

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Max clock 2910 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 725
GPU clock 580 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1212
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3946
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
992928
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No
67

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI 14
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64M (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.3
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
90

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.2 of 5 points (10 votes)

