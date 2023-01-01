Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R


  • Screen: 6.79" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 199 grams (7.02 oz)

Review

Display
67
Camera
51
Performance
51
Gaming
62*
Battery
84*
Connectivity
74
NanoReview Score
65*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.79 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 550 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
868
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2476
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2023
Release date June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 12R may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

