Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro Screen: 6.6" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460

6.6" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460 SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra Camera: 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5080 mAh

5080 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 200 grams (7.05 oz)

Review Display 86 Camera 72 Performance 65 Gaming 68 Battery 95 * Connectivity 80 NanoReview Score 77 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 407 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 650 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%

Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra Max clock 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78

- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~1442 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 984 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4007 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 835243 3DMark Wild Life Performance 6102 Stability 55% Graphics test 36 FPS Graphics score 6102 Web score 11290 Video editing 8073 Photo editing 24638 Data manipulation 12272 Writing score 18715 AnTuTu Android Ranking List - 107th place Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MIUI 14

Battery Capacity 5080 mAh Max charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:57 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 12T Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2023 Release date June 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 67 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 12T Pro may differ by country or region