Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro
  • Screen: 6.6" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
  • Camera: 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5080 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 200 grams (7.05 oz)

Review

Display
86
Camera
72
Performance
65
Gaming
68
Battery
95*
Connectivity
80
NanoReview Score
77*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9
PPI 407 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 650 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
Max clock 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1442 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
984
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4007
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
835243
3DMark Wild Life Performance
6102
Stability 55%
Graphics test 36 FPS
Graphics score 6102
Web score 11290
Video editing 8073
Photo editing 24638
Data manipulation 12272
Writing score 18715
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5080 mAh
Max charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2023
Release date June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 12T Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.6 of 5 points (5 votes)

