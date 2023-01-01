Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro
- Screen: 6.6" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
- Camera: 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5080 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 200 grams (7.05 oz)
Review
Display
86
Camera
72
Performance
65
Gaming
68
Battery
95*
Connectivity
80
NanoReview Score
77*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|650 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|200 g (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
|Max clock
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1442 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
984
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4007
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
835243
3DMark Wild Life Performance
6102
|Stability
|55%
|Graphics test
|36 FPS
|Graphics score
|6102
|Web score
|11290
|Video editing
|8073
|Photo editing
|24638
|Data manipulation
|12272
|Writing score
|18715
AnTuTu Android Ranking List - 107th place
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
Battery
|Capacity
|5080 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 12T Pro may differ by country or region