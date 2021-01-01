Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Display
60
Performance
31
Battery
74
Camera
44
NanoReview score
51
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2018
Release date February 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
60

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 77.68%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7%
PWM 2358 Hz
Response time 38 ms
Contrast 2252:1
Max. Brightness
555 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
49

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
77.68%
31

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509
GPU clock 720 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1323
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3914
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
114469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140545
51

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 8 GB
74

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:13 hr
Talk (3G)
22:16 hr
44

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 5
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2
Pixel size 1.4 microns
Sensor size 1/2.9"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
65

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Active
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
62

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
76 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2018
Release date February 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 1.29 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 5 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.3 of 5 points (51 votes)

Write a comment

