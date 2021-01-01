Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|Release date
|February 2018
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
60
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.99 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.68%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|38 ms
|Contrast
|2252:1
Max. Brightness
555 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
49
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
77.68%
31
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1323
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3914
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
114469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140545
51
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|8 GB
74
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:13 hr
Talk (3G)
22:16 hr
44
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
65
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
62
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
76 dB
|SAR (head)
|1.29 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.24 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 5 may differ by country or region