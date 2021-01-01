Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Display 60 Performance 31 Battery 74 Camera 44 NanoReview score 51 Category Mid-range Announced February 2018 Release date February 2018 Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

60 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.99 inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 77.68% Display tests RGB color space 99.7% PWM 2358 Hz Response time 38 ms Contrast 2252:1 Max. Brightness 555 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

49 Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 77.68%

31 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 509 GPU clock 720 MHz FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1333 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1323 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3914 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 114469 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 140545

51 Software Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM MIUI 12 OS size 8 GB

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 2:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:36 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:13 hr Talk (3G) 22:16 hr

44 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 5 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2 Pixel size 1.4 microns Sensor size 1/2.9" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Active eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 76 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2018 Release date February 2018 Launch price ~ 187 USD SAR (head) 1.29 W/kg SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 5 may differ by country or region