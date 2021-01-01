Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Display 62 Performance 38 Battery 76 Camera 51 NanoReview score 58 Category Mid-range Announced January 2019 Release date January 2019 Launch price ~ 175 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

62 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% Display tests RGB color space 99.3% PWM 2336 Hz Response time 43.2 ms Contrast 1639:1 Max. Brightness 477 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

52 Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.4%

38 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 512 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1617 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5356 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 335 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1417 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 130989 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 170589 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores - 291st place

59 Software Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12 OS size 13 GB

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:04 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:12 hr Talk (3G) 32:35 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 86th place

51 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 7 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 86.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced January 2019 Release date January 2019 Launch price ~ 175 USD SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 7 may differ by country or region