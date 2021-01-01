Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Display
62
Performance
38
Battery
76
Camera
51
NanoReview score
58
Category Mid-range
Announced January 2019
Release date January 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
62

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3%
PWM 2336 Hz
Response time 43.2 ms
Contrast 1639:1
Max. Brightness
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
52

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.4%
38

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1617
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5356
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1417
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
130989
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170589
59

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 13 GB
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:12 hr
Talk (3G)
32:35 hr
51

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 7
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
68

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced January 2019
Release date January 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 7 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (264 votes)

