Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Display
66
Performance
40
Battery
77
Camera
62
NanoReview score
61
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
66

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7%
Max. Brightness
619 nits
54

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.7%
40

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1523
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5548
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
142852
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173452
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:24 hr
Talk (3G)
25:01 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 8
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor size 1/2.9"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 МГц
3G network UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 МГц
4G network TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39)
64

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.5 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 8 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (650 votes)

