Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Display 66 Performance 40 Battery 77 Camera 62 Category Mid-range Announced August 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 187 USD

66 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% Max. Brightness 619 nits

54 Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.7%

40 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1523 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5548 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 318 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1322 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 142852 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 173452 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores - 281st place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 2:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 16:00 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:24 hr Talk (3G) 25:01 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 93rd place

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 8 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4224 x 3136 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 28.21 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor size 1/2.9" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 МГц 3G network UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 МГц 4G network TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39)

64 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 80.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced August 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 187 USD SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 8 may differ by country or region