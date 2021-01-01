Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Display
65
Performance
56
Battery
81
Camera
69
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2019
Release date October 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
65

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%
Max. Brightness
634 nits
56

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.9%
56

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4
GPU clock 800 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2550
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
7097
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1532
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
222253
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
277745
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:25 hr
Talk (3G)
33:28 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 8 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
87
Video quality
78
Generic camera score
84
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support No
65

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2019
Release date October 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 8 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (788 votes)

