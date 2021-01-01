Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Display 65 Performance 56 Battery 81 Camera 69 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced August 2019 Release date October 2019 Launch price ~ 225 USD

65 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% Max. Brightness 634 nits

56 Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%

56 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Max. clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76MC4 GPU clock 800 MHz FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2550 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 7097 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 487 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1532 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 222253 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 277745 AnTuTu Android Phone Scores - 170th place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:06 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:25 hr Talk (3G) 33:28 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 56th place

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 8 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 87 Video quality 78 Generic camera score 84

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support No

65 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 82 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced August 2019 Release date October 2019 Launch price ~ 225 USD SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

