Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
Announced November 2019
Release date December 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD

66 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% Display tests RGB color space 99.3% PWM Not detected Response time 46.4 ms Contrast 1163:1 Max. Brightness 592 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

53 Design and build Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 80.2%

38 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1519 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5664 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 315 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1360 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 141633 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 166132

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12 OS size 8 GB

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 2:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:50 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:29 hr Talk (3G) 27:19 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 106th place

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 8T Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4224 x 3136 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 28.21 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.9" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 87.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2019 Release date December 2019 Launch price ~ 187 USD SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

