Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
Display
66
Performance
38
Battery
77
Camera
62
NanoReview score
61
Category Mid-range
Announced November 2019
Release date December 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
66

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3%
PWM Not detected
Response time 46.4 ms
Contrast 1163:1
Max. Brightness
592 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
53

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.2%
38

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1519
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5664
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1360
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
141633
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
166132
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 8 GB
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:29 hr
Talk (3G)
27:19 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 8T
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
68

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87.2 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 8T may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (184 votes)

Write a comment

