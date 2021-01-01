Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Display 66 Performance 41 Battery 89 Camera 61 NanoReview score 63 Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

66 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% Display tests RGB color space 97.7% PWM Not detected Response time 32.2 ms Contrast 4608:1 Max. Brightness 464 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

51 Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.5%

41 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1296 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 200089 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results - 233rd place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM MIUI 12 OS size 16.5 GB

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 18:00 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:09 hr Talk (3G) 34:52 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 15th place

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 9 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.3 Focal length 29 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

70 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 91.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 212 USD SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 9 may differ by country or region