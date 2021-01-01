Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Display
66
Performance
41
Battery
89
Camera
61
NanoReview score
63
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
66

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7%
PWM Not detected
Response time 32.2 ms
Contrast 4608:1
Max. Brightness
464 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
51

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.5%
41

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1296
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
200089
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 16.5 GB
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:09 hr
Talk (3G)
34:52 hr
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 9
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.3
Focal length 29 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
70

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
91.8 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 9 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (331 votes)

