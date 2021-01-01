Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Display 70 Performance 57 Battery 91 Camera 69 NanoReview score 70 Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

70 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% Display tests RGB color space 99.8% PWM 2404 Hz Response time 35.2 ms Contrast 1649:1 Max. Brightness 608 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

58 Design and build Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

57 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 564 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1750 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 276712 AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores - 172nd place

59 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM MIUI 11 OS size 18.9 GB

91 Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 17:23 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:45 hr Talk (3G) 43:57 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking - 13th place

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.48 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 87 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 187 USD SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 9 Pro may differ by country or region