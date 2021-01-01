Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Display
70
Performance
57
Battery
91
Camera
69
NanoReview score
70
Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
70

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8%
PWM 2404 Hz
Response time 35.2 ms
Contrast 1649:1
Max. Brightness
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
58

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
57

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
564
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
276712
59

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 11
OS size 18.9 GB
91

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
43:57 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 9 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.48
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
68

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 9 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (590 votes)

