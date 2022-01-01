ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Display 86 Performance 98 Battery 73 Camera 65 NanoReview score 81 Category Flagship Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022

86 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 387 ppi Refresh rate 165 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 526 nits

61 Design and build Height 170.5 mm (6.71 inches) Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%

98 Performance All specs and test ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 818 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12, 16, 18 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1234 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3830 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1052247 AnTuTu Android Results - 1st place Sources: 3DMark [3]

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Redmagic 5.0

73 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (99% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:17 hr Watching videos (Player) 13:48 hr Talk (3G) 25:33 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the nubia Red Magic 7 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19 4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28A/B66 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the nubia Red Magic 7 may differ by country or region