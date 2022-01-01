Home > ZTE Smartphones > ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus: specifications and benchmarks

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus
Display
89
Performance
97
Battery
84
Camera
65
NanoReview score
82
Category Flagship
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus
89

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
60

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.1%
97

Performance

All specs and test ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1475
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5082
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1250320
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Redmagic OS 6
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 165 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 6 min)
Full charging time 0:14 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
93

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

