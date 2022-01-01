ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus Display 89 Performance 97 Battery 84 Camera 65 NanoReview score 82 Category Flagship Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022

89 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

60 Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.1%

97 Performance All specs and test ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 740 Memory RAM size 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1475 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5082 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1250320 AnTuTu Android Ranking - 6th place

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Redmagic OS 6

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 165 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 6 min) Full charging time 0:14 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

93 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

