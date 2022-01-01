ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus
Display
89
Performance
97
Battery
84
Camera
65
NanoReview score
82
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus
89
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1116 x 2480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
60
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|230 gramm (8.11 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.1%
97
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 4 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1475
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5082
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1250320
AnTuTu Android Ranking - 6th place
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|Redmagic OS 6
84
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|165 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 6 min)
|Full charging time
|0:14 hr
65
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
93
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
85
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus may differ by country or region