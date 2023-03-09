ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra
- Screen: 6.8" AMOLED - 1116 x 2480
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Camera: 3 (64 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 228 grams (8.04 oz)
Review
Display
89
Performance
97
Battery
84
Camera
78
Connectivity
90
NanoReview score
84
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra
89
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1116 x 2480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
61
Design and build
|Height
|169.9 mm (6.69 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|228 g (8.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.1%
97
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5151
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1231244
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking - 13th place
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|MyOS 13
84
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
78
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|116°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
90
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
74
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nubia Z50 Ultra may differ by country or region