ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra

  • Screen: 6.8" AMOLED - 1116 x 2480
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Camera: 3 (64 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 228 grams (8.04 oz)

Review

Display
89
Performance
97
Battery
84
Camera
78
Connectivity
90
NanoReview score
84

Full specifications

89

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
61

Design and build

Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.1%
97

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5151
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1231244
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MyOS 13
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 80 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
78

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 116°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
90

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nubia Z50 Ultra may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

User reviews (1)

Avatar
castor_v_pollux 09 March 2023 04:43
Height should be 163.9 mm (6.45 inches), not 169.9 mm.
0 Reply
Avatar
Serhii 09 March 2023 09:25
Just check official site, it says 169.9 mm height.
0 Reply
