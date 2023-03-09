ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra Screen: 6.8" AMOLED - 1116 x 2480

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra

89 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

61 Design and build Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.1%

97 Performance All specs and test ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 740 GPU clock 680 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1509 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5151 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1231244 AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking - 13th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MyOS 13

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 80 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

78 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nubia Z50 Ultra Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 116° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 35 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 85 mm

- Sensor: 1/2"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

90 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nubia Z50 Ultra may differ by country or region