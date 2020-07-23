Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 820 vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 820 (with Mali-G57 MC5 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 418K vs 378K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
  • Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17.07 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dimensity 820 +1%
656
Kirin 820
650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 820
2172
Kirin 820 +17%
2552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 820 +10%
418158
Kirin 820
378589

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC5 Mali G-57 MP6
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Cores 5 6
FLOPS - 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2020 March 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6875 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 820 and Dimensity 820 or ask any questions
adi putra 23 July 2020 14:56
why mediatek gpu is higher than kirin gpu, mediatek has 5 core but kirin has 6 core
+7 Reply
