Exynos 980 vs Dimensity 720

Exynos 980
Exynos 980
VS
Dimensity 720
Dimensity 720

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 720 (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 290K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
  • Announced 11 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980 +34%
696
Dimensity 720
520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +11%
1883
Dimensity 720
1696
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +15%
332752
Dimensity 720
290552

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Dimensity 720

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 720 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 5 3
Number of ALUs 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2019 July 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 720 and Exynos 980 or ask any questions
