Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 980: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 980

Samsung Exynos 980

Samsung Exynos 980 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on September 4, 2019, and is manufactured using a 8-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A77 at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
54
Gaming Performance
43
Battery life
73
NanoReview Score
56

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1883
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
332752

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Exynos 980AnTuTu v8
1. Vivo X30 Pro392369
2. Vivo X30390203
3. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G346031
4. Samsung Galaxy A51 5G317908

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 980 SoC with Mali G76MP5 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 720 MHz
Cores 5
Number of ALUs 80
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123
4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019
Class Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

РусскийEnglish